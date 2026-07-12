Reinventing the clichés

The relationship between Pritam and Pedro is perhaps the show’s greatest strength. Their contrasting personalities and easy camaraderie create several genuinely amusing moments that keep viewers invested. The writing ensures the humour remains understated, fitting naturally into the narrative rather than distracting from the investigation. The cybercrime angle is also handled without overwhelming viewers with technical jargon.

The series gathers momentum with the introduction of Martin, a brilliant cybercriminal played by Vikrant Massey. His cat-and-mouse game with Pedro and Pritam, intertwined with the protagonists’ backstories, raises the stakes for the viewers. The interactions between Martin and Pritam stand out, generating much of the tension that drives the narrative. Brief appearances by Boman Irani and Mona Singh add weight. Arshad Warsi, as always, displays impeccable comic timing while delivering a convincing performance as the earnest cop. Debutant Vir Hirani is equally impressive, portraying the young tech-savvy hacker with confidence and ease.

The Goan setting lends the series considerable charm. With episodes running just around 30 minutes each, the show maintains a brisk pace and largely keeps viewers engaged, even if a few plot twists are predictable and some supporting characters are underdeveloped. These minor shortcomings, however, do little to damage the overall story.

Overall, Pritam and Pedro stands out because it never takes itself too seriously while still delivering a compelling mystery. It is a solid choice for anyone looking for an entertaining crime drama that is ideal for a weekend binge.