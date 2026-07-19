Interview | ‘I don’t ever sideline any actors’: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has a knack for bringing total entertainment on screen, often with recurring co-stars. In Welcome to the Jungle, he goes one step further, acting alongside 30 actors to not just deliver laughter but also scale. The film follows a corrupt billionaire who attempts to launder his black money by funding an exorbitantly expensive flop movie. In this conversation, Kumar speaks about playing a Bhojpuri actor in the film, backing producers, and reuniting with longtime co-star Suniel Shetty.

You play the role of a Bhojpuri actor in Welcome to the Jungle. Earlier, Bhojpuri actors were taken lightly by Bollywood, but these days many Bhojpuri actors are gaining popularity in Hindi cinema.

Welcome to the Jungle is a film within a film, and I am playing a Bhojpuri actor who bags a project. I don’t remember ever sidelining any actors, and I don’t agree to the accusation that Bhojpuri actors are taken lightly. An actor is an actor whether he belongs to the Bhojpuri industry or Hindi or Gujarati films. We even have a dialogue in the film where we claim that Bhojpuri actors are better than Hollywood ones, and we truly mean that. I would also like to add that we have also shot a Bhojpuri song, and we had great fun doing that. We shot for an entire day, and the song was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. I was down with 102-degree fever, but I still enjoyed doing the song.

You have had a good camaraderie with Suneil Shetty in almost 14 films. And now, you are back with him in Welcome to the Jungle. Do you think audiences will still like it given that films lately are not doing so great?

We have worked together in many films, and we want this film to work for us too. I don’t agree that films are not doing well. Sometimes the filmmakers go over budget while making a film; that is when they suffer. I have had many opportunities to work with producer and director Yash Chopra. He had a simple motto in life; he would always tell me—in Punjabi—that if the budget of the film is a hit, automatically the film will be a hit. That was his mantra for making films. A director and writer can go wrong at times, but the film can be saved if it is made with the right budget. Most of my films have always been made within a tight budget. I make sure that the producer does not lose his money. As far as my camaraderie with Suniel Shetty, almost 99 per cent of the films that we have done together have been hits. I pray this one will also do well.