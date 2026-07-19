OTT review | Enola Holmes 3

The charm of the Enola Holmes films has always rested less on the mystery than on the irrepressible spirit of its heroine. Enola Holmes 3 continues in that vein, delivering another light-footed adventure that is undeniably entertaining, even if it struggles to match the storytelling finesse of its predecessors. Millie Bobby Brown is completely at home as Enola now. Gone is the teenager trying to prove herself. This Enola is confident, self-assured and very much her own detective. The film lets her step out of her brother Sherlock’s shadow in a way the earlier installments only hinted at, and Brown’s easy charisma makes the journey enjoyable from start to finish.

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, is probabaly the weakest link. While this time around, we get to see a softer side of the great detective, his expressions are as wooden as a fence post. At the same time, there’s an emotional openness in the character’s relationship with Enola that adds a human touch to the otherwise bland plot.