OTT review | Enola Holmes 3

The charm of the Enola Holmes films has always rested less on the mystery than on the irrepressible spirit of its heroine. Enola Holmes 3 continues in that vein, delivering another light-footed adventure that is undeniably entertaining, even if it struggles to match the storytelling finesse of its predecessors. Millie Bobby Brown is completely at home as Enola now. Gone is the teenager trying to prove herself. This Enola is confident, self-assured and very much her own detective. The film lets her step out of her brother Sherlock’s shadow in a way the earlier installments only hinted at, and Brown’s easy charisma makes the journey enjoyable from start to finish.
Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, is probabaly the weakest link. While this time around, we get to see a softer side of the great detective, his expressions are as wooden as a fence post. At the same time, there’s an emotional openness in the character’s relationship with Enola that adds a human touch to the otherwise bland plot.
The newest addition to Baker Street, Himesh Patel as Dr Watson, fits in effortlessly. Patel doesn’t try to reinvent the character; instead, he brings an understated charm that works beautifully alongside Cavill’s Sherlock. It’s smart casting, and he makes the most of every scene he’s given.
If there’s one character who deserved much more, it’s Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s Moriarty. She has all the presence and menace needed to become a truly memorable nemesis, but the film barely scratches the surface of what the character could have been. Considering how intriguing she was set up to be, it feels like a missed opportunity.
The real culprit, though, is the plot. Enola Holmes 3 is never boring—it zips along at an enjoyable pace and remains an easy, breezy watch—but the central mystery feels surprisingly lightweight. The twists are predictable, the investigation lacks genuine intrigue and the resolution arrives with little satisfaction. Compared to the tightly woven mysteries of the first two films, this one feels oddly amateurish. And yet, it’s difficult to dislike the film. In a streaming landscape crowded with British detective dramas like Bodies, The Stranger, Stay Close, Dept Q, and Broadchurch—all of which thrive on bleakness, trauma, and increasingly grim twists—Enola Holmes continues to occupy a refreshingly lighter space. It’s colourful, funny, hopeful and doesn’t mistake darkness for depth.
Is it the best film in the trilogy? Not even close. The first two outings were sharper, smarter and far more satisfying as mysteries. But thanks to a cast that’s clearly having fun—and a heroine who’s finally come into her own—Enola Holmes 3 remains pleasant company. Sometimes, an entertaining afternoon is just enough.