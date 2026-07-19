Storming India to make it big

Priyanka Karki has little to prove at home. One of Nepal’s most celebrated stars, she is looking to conquer the Indian audience with the Nepali crime thriller Masterni, in which she plays a science teacher with a twist. She hopes her cross border foray seeking a pan-Indian audience will be a turning point in her career: she is the industry’s most bankable star. Masterni is dubbed in Hindi by Karki herself. The film will appear in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali, too.

The film, which Karki says has “layers of education, family and politics”, revolves around a teacher who becomes the mastermind behind a crime. The maze of turns and twists in the plot, she promises, will keep the audience asking, ‘Ab kya hoga?’