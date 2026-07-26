Elle Woods deserves better

There are two kinds of nostalgia. The first makes you want to dust off your flip phone, hum along to Britney Spears and wonder why butterfly clips ever went out of fashion. The second reminds you why you left high school behind in the first place. Elle, the Legally Blonde prequel, manages to bottle both.
Set in 1990s Seattle, the series follows teenage Elle Woods before Harvard, before the courtroom triumphs and before she taught an entire generation that pink and intelligence were never mutually exclusive. Lexi Minetree steps into Reese Witherspoon’s impossibly stylish stilettos with surprising confidence. It’s the show’s biggest asset.
Unfortunately, everyone around her seems trapped inside a high-school sitcom. You can almost predict every episode before it begins. Mean girls lurk around lockers dispensing perfectly timed eye-rolls. The popular clique behaves as though social hierarchy is a matter of national security. Every hallway conversation somehow attracts a conveniently positioned audience. There are misunderstandings, prom-related catastrophes, friendship fallouts, and adults who conveniently disappear whenever teenagers need to make spectacularly bad decisions. It’s as if the writers opened a handbook titled How to Write an American High School Show and simply ticked every box.
The irony is that Legally Blonde became a beloved classic precisely because it refused to follow expectations. It began as a stereotype before gleefully dismantling every stereotype it introduced. This prequel rarely trusts its audience enough to reach those moments organically. Instead, it keeps reminding us, almost nervously, “See? That’s the Elle you remember!” The result is a series that sometimes mistakes references for storytelling.
That isn’t to say there aren’t enjoyable moments. The production captures the ‘90s without beating viewers over the head with nostalgia. The soundtrack is playful, the costumes are deliciously colourful, and the show maintains a lightness that makes it eminently bingeable. Lexi Minetree has genuine comic timing, and she finds warmth even in scenes that feel mechanically written.
There are flashes of what the series could have been. Occasionally, it explores how a relentlessly optimistic girl learns to navigate a world eager to dismiss her. Those moments echo the emotional intelligence that made Legally Blonde endure for more than two decades. Elle isn’t bad. It’s simply far less clever than the character at its centre.
Still, there is something undeniably comforting about spending time with Elle Woods again. In an era crowded with grim prestige television and emotionally exhausting antiheroes, a relentlessly cheerful heroine determined to solve problems with empathy, confidence, and coordinated outfits feels oddly refreshing.