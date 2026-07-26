Elle Woods deserves better

There are two kinds of nostalgia. The first makes you want to dust off your flip phone, hum along to Britney Spears and wonder why butterfly clips ever went out of fashion. The second reminds you why you left high school behind in the first place. Elle, the Legally Blonde prequel, manages to bottle both.

Set in 1990s Seattle, the series follows teenage Elle Woods before Harvard, before the courtroom triumphs and before she taught an entire generation that pink and intelligence were never mutually exclusive. Lexi Minetree steps into Reese Witherspoon’s impossibly stylish stilettos with surprising confidence. It’s the show’s biggest asset.