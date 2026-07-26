Interview | My life has some kind of parallel with Peter Parker: Tom Holland

We have seen Peter go from becoming world famous to being completely anonymous. What is your own take on fame and anonymity?

I can relate to both, having just been a normal teenager until the day I was cast as Spider-Man. From that day on, my life changed forever, so I have always felt my life has some kind of parallel to Peter Parker’s, up to this point at least. Of course it’s amazing, and I love being Spider-Man, but there are also things I can’t do anymore because so many people know who I am. That is very much what Peter has gone through, but now he has his anonymity back; he’s having to deal with some different challenges.

What have you learned about fame through playing Peter Parker and Spider-Man?

That if you have a secret that you feel you need to tell someone, you should tell them rather than have that power taken away from you. If they find out on their own, it’s always so much worse than if you just told them. It’s better to be honest and let people know.

How much of a responsibility is it to play this role?

It’s a huge responsibility and, as they say, with great power comes great responsibility. I take this role seriously because Spider-Man is a role model to so many kids. Spider-Man and Peter Parker are the go-to guy for anyone who has ever had struggles with their friends at school or things like that. It’s my responsibility to uphold that image.