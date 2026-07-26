Interview | My life has some kind of parallel with Peter Parker: Tom Holland

For nearly a decade, Tom Holland has balanced the weight of being one of cinema’s most beloved superheroes with the challenge of keeping Marvel’s biggest secrets. As he returns as Spider-Man in the latest installment, Brand New Day, the 30-year-old actor speaks about fame and the freedom of anonymity, villains who are friends, and the responsibility of starring in a franchise kids emotionally resonate with.
There is so much secrecy surrounding this film. As someone who has admitted struggling to keep Spider-Man secrets in the past, how difficult are you finding it not to give out spoilers about this one?
It’s difficult. There is so much incredible stuff about this film I would love to talk about, but I can’t. I’m just trying hard not to get too excited and to concentrate on not giving too much away. It’s stressful!
Where do we find Peter in this film?
He’s in a difficult place. At the start of this film, he’s hurt because he misses his friends and the people close to him. He’s become withdrawn because of what happened to him, which is a problem because Peter needs social interaction. He needs love and support. But the journey in this, without giving anything away, is really about Peter coming to understand that it is not Spider-Man that makes Peter Parker special; it’s Peter Parker who makes Spider-Man special.
You and Zendaya have obviously built a special relationship on and off screen over the course of these films. What is it like working with her?
It’s a lot of fun. It’s the times when you get to work with people you are so close with, like Zendaya or Jacob (Jacob Batalon), that you realise how incredibly lucky you are and how ridiculous this job is. It’s hard making these films, but we do have a lot of fun together.
I did request a zip in the new Spidey suit so I could go to the toilet, but that particular request was denied. Maybe on the next Spider-Man I’ll get to go to the toilet
We have seen Peter go from becoming world famous to being completely anonymous. What is your own take on fame and anonymity?
I can relate to both, having just been a normal teenager until the day I was cast as Spider-Man. From that day on, my life changed forever, so I have always felt my life has some kind of parallel to Peter Parker’s, up to this point at least. Of course it’s amazing, and I love being Spider-Man, but there are also things I can’t do anymore because so many people know who I am. That is very much what Peter has gone through, but now he has his anonymity back; he’s having to deal with some different challenges.
What have you learned about fame through playing Peter Parker and Spider-Man?
That if you have a secret that you feel you need to tell someone, you should tell them rather than have that power taken away from you. If they find out on their own, it’s always so much worse than if you just told them. It’s better to be honest and let people know.
How much of a responsibility is it to play this role?
It’s a huge responsibility and, as they say, with great power comes great responsibility. I take this role seriously because Spider-Man is a role model to so many kids. Spider-Man and Peter Parker are the go-to guy for anyone who has ever had struggles with their friends at school or things like that. It’s my responsibility to uphold that image.
Do you have kids thinking you really can climb walls?
Yeah. It’s a lot of fun to see the fans like that, but it is hard when I have to tell them I can’t climb the wall or that I’ve run out of webs!
We can see that you have another cool new Spidey suit in this one. How was it to wear?
Yeah, it’s a really cool suit, and it’s actually pretty comfortable to wear. In the first film, the helmet under the mask actually bruised and cut my face, which wasn’t ideal, but it’s been completely redesigned since then. I did request a zip in the suit so I could go to the toilet, but that particular request was denied. Maybe on the next Spider-Man I’ll get to go to the toilet.
Of all the villains you have faced over your decade as Spider-Man, which has been your favourite?
That’s tough because they are all my friends. I have to say the villain in this one, who I can’t talk about, is amazing. Of the ones I can talk about, I would have to say Alfred Molina. Working with him on No Way Home and seeing him bring Doc Oc back to life was amazing. Willem Dafoe too.
Did you get hurt at all making this film?
All the time! There are so many incredible action scenes in this film.
Finally, after ten years as Spider-Man, what’s next?
I don’t know. We’ll see. There are exciting things we are talking about, but I can’t say any more than that.