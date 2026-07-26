Keeping his cool

On a blistering afternoon on a bustling Indian street, Sharib Hashmi stood right in the middle of chaotic, honking traffic, trying to replicate the hand signals of an actual traffic cop stationed just down the road to guide him. “When it came to controlling real traffic on a real street during the shoot, it became very difficult,” Hashmi says. The shoot was for the short film It’s Only 47°C, produced by Naseeruddin Shah, Anushka Shah and Civic Studios.
For the actor, the intense physical challenge of playing a traffic constable navigating an unforgiving heatwave was secondary to the creative urgency of the project, which began the moment he received a phone call from Shah. “His call alone was enough for me to do this film. I said yes even without listening to the story,” he admits. But once he heard writer-director Tej Sisodia’s moving narrative, he was hooked. The short film uses a simple, human story to highlight the unequal impact of extreme heat on those most exposed to it, and offers a poignant reflection on climate justice and the invisible labour of frontline workers, anchored by a poem by Swanand Kirkire.
For Hashmi, the intense physical challenge of playing a traffic constable navigating an unforgiving heatwave was secondary to the creative urgency of the project
For Hashmi, the project brought a deep shift in perspective. “Of course, climate change is a harsh reality and I feel that this isn’t talked about as much as it should be,” he notes. He emphasises that filmmakers and artists have a unique window to make the climate crisis personal and accessible. Viewing the film not as an obligatory but as an organic choice, he adds, “If I come across something that raises an important issue and attempts to create awareness, I would definitely want to be a part of it.” It’s a mindset that mirrors his earlier work in Phullu, where he tackled the taboos surrounding menstrual cycles to spark public discourse.
Leaving behind a stable job at MTV India, Hashmi struggled for many years before landing a major role in Filmistaan, which went on to win the Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 60th National Film Awards. But if Filmistaan introduced him to the fraternity, it was The Family Man that truly connected him with the wider masses. It was a turning point that arrived as a lifeline during a desperately low phase in his career. “The Family Man completely changed my life,” Hashmi says. The spy-comedy franchise gifted him JK, a character so recognised that fans would yell his character’s name in crowded malls.
“What The Family Man has given me is special, and it’s a close second to my heart, because the absolute closest is Filmistaan. I guess the ‘F’ word is lucky for me!” he laughs. He admits he was “extremely nervous” on day one to work with Manoj Bajpayee, but the actor quickly made him comfortable, sparking a profound, lifelong bond. “He’s like a friend, philosopher, guide, big brother —all rolled into one for me.”
Even as fans agonise over the previous season’s cliffhanger of The Family Man, Hashmi teases, “When it does come, it will create quite a dhamaal!” In the meantime, he is happy ticking off his bucket list with a collaboration with director Priyadarshan in the upcoming film Haivan, set to release in September. Continuing his passion for doing good work, Hashmi refrains from self-analysing, confessing that he rarely pauses to reflect on the actor he has become in 2026. “I just love to work,” he says, “I still enjoy it just as much as I did 15 or 20 years ago. I enjoy it even more... because this is my first love.”