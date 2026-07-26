Keeping his cool

On a blistering afternoon on a bustling Indian street, Sharib Hashmi stood right in the middle of chaotic, honking traffic, trying to replicate the hand signals of an actual traffic cop stationed just down the road to guide him. “When it came to controlling real traffic on a real street during the shoot, it became very difficult,” Hashmi says. The shoot was for the short film It’s Only 47°C, produced by Naseeruddin Shah, Anushka Shah and Civic Studios.

For the actor, the intense physical challenge of playing a traffic constable navigating an unforgiving heatwave was secondary to the creative urgency of the project, which began the moment he received a phone call from Shah. “His call alone was enough for me to do this film. I said yes even without listening to the story,” he admits. But once he heard writer-director Tej Sisodia’s moving narrative, he was hooked. The short film uses a simple, human story to highlight the unequal impact of extreme heat on those most exposed to it, and offers a poignant reflection on climate justice and the invisible labour of frontline workers, anchored by a poem by Swanand Kirkire.