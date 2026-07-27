Sajin Gopu-Nikhila Vimal starrer Dhoomakethu gets a release date; new promo video unveiled

The makers of Dhoomakethu, starring Sajin Gopu and Nikhila Vimal in the lead, have announced that the film will hit theatres on September 11. The release date was unveiled alongside a new poster and a promotional video via social media on Sunday. In contrast to the film's first look, which depicted the lead couple caught in an underwater struggle as masked figures closed in around them, the new poster features Sajin and Nikhila seated on a jetty under a night sky, seemingly calm and lost in thought, as four masked figures wielding baseball bats stand behind them.
Directed by Sudhi Maddison of Neymar fame, Dhoomakethu wrapped filming in February. Penned by Sonny and Manu, the film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Siddharth Bharathan and Ganapathi in prominent roles. Further details about its genre and plot remain under wraps. The technical crew includes cinematographer Jinto George, editor Chaman Chakko and composer Justin Varghese. Produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Sajin Ali and Abbas Thirunavaya under the banners of Happy Hours Entertainments and A & HS Production House, the film went on floors in December last year.
With its September 11 release, Dhoomakethu is set to clash at the box office directly with Parvathy Thiruvothu's investigative police thriller Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar.
Sajin is best known for his breakout performance as Ambaan in the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Aavesham. His other notable credits include Ponman, Painkili and Churuli, and the actor is also reportedly headlining Tinu Pappachan's Kollam Kotta Company.
Nikhila, who was last seen in the Arya-starrer Ananthan Kaadu, also has the JioHotstar web series Anali in the pipeline.