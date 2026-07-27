Sajin Gopu-Nikhila Vimal starrer Dhoomakethu gets a release date; new promo video unveiled

The makers of Dhoomakethu, starring Sajin Gopu and Nikhila Vimal in the lead, have announced that the film will hit theatres on September 11. The release date was unveiled alongside a new poster and a promotional video via social media on Sunday. In contrast to the film's first look, which depicted the lead couple caught in an underwater struggle as masked figures closed in around them, the new poster features Sajin and Nikhila seated on a jetty under a night sky, seemingly calm and lost in thought, as four masked figures wielding baseball bats stand behind them.