A league of his own

For an actor who has spent decades inhabiting gangsters, politicians, policemen and ordinary men caught in extraordinary circumstances, Manoj Bajpayee found himself in unfamiliar terrain for his role in Governor, where he plays S Venkitaramanan, the former RBI governor who found himself at the centre of India’s 1990 balance-of-payments crisis. For Bajpayee, understanding the man meant grappling with a subject he admits was never his strength.

“I am not a student of economics,” he says. “So when I took up the role, I learnt about GDP, physical deficit and payment-of-balance extensively.” This, he adds, helped him learn the character’s body language and mental state. The deeper he went into Venkitaramanan’s story, the more he became fascinated by the enormity of his decision. The move to send India’s gold reserves abroad is often remembered as one of the defining moments of the economic crisis, but Bajpayee resists framing it as an act of heroism. “More than bold, it was the craziest step,” he says. “He knew there was no other alternative.”