It’s Safer to Make Good Films: Interview

Few filmmakers have chronicled longing as tenderly and persistently as Imtiaz Ali. Across his films, love is rarely straightforward; it is marked by yearning, distance, and self-discovery. He returns to familiar emotional terrain in the Partition-era romance Main Wapas Aunga. In this conversation, Ali speaks about why women are a step ahead in his films, his fascination with Punjab, and why good cinema always finds its place.

You write your men in pain so well. Is it because the women in your stories are always a step ahead?

For me, women are always a step ahead. That is what I have seen all around me all my life, and I feel that even if I try to stop it, that’s how my stories take shape. It just happens.

In these times of hyper-masculine narratives in cinema, you bring us this lilting, bittersweet romance with Main Wapas Aunga. How did you come about the idea?

This is exactly how it came about—the present world, what’s happening here, and how important it is for us to have an all-pervading influence of love over us. I met a lot of people who had seen Partition with their own eyes, and the stories that I heard were not stories of strife, violence or hatred. They were about something beautiful, romantic, and yearning; something they were missing, or that one thing that kept them alive.

I thought about the films on Partition, but such stories have never been told. We have the last generation that saw Partition with their own eyes. There is a story in their heart, and I wanted to bring it to this generation.