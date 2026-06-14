OTT review | Ladies First

Yet the film somehow avoids complete collapse thanks to its cast.

Rosamund Pike, as always, brings a level of intelligence that elevates material far beneath her abilities. Even when the screenplay gives her little to work with, she manages to inject scenes with a degree of credibility and charm. Pike has built a career out of inhabiting complex, layered characters, which makes her presence here all the more baffling. One cannot help but wonder what exactly drew her to this project. The same question applies to Sacha Baron Cohen. A performer known for fearless satire and razor-sharp comedic instincts, Cohen appears strangely underutilised. There are fleeting moments that remind viewers why he remains one of the most inventive comic actors of his generation, but they are too few and far between. Their performances are watchable, occasionally even enjoyable, but they also serve as constant reminders of what Ladies First could have been.

Why either actor signed on remains one of the film’s enduring mysteries. Perhaps they were looking for something light between more demanding projects. Perhaps they simply wanted an easy paycheck. Perhaps boredom struck during a quiet week at home. Whatever the reason, audiences are left wondering how two performers of such calibre found themselves navigating material this uninspired.