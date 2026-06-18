Kareena Kapoor Khan-Prithviraj starrer Daayra gets release date

We had earlier reported about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran teaming up for Daayra, which is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. The makers have now set a release date for their film.
Daayra will arrive in theatres on September 18. The makers also released a brief BTS video from the shoot. Both Kareena and Prithviraj will be seen playing police officers in the film. “Some lines are drawn. Some lines are crossed. A choice awaits,” the tagline reads.
Produced by Junglee Pictures, Daayra is billed as a crime-drama thriller that explores the age-old paradox of crime, punishment, and justice. It taps into the pulse of the people as it confronts the topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today, as per the official logline. The Daayra shoot was wrapped in December last year.
Prithviraj’s previous Hindi project was Sarzameen, where he shared screen with Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kareena, meanwhile, was last seen in Singham Again (2024), which released nearly 2 years ago. Meghna Gulzar is known for films like Raazi (2018) and Talvar (2013) among others.