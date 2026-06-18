Joemon Jyothir's Prempaatta set for October release

The cast includes Saiju Kurup, Anusree, Siddique, Rajesh Madhavan, Sanju Sivram, Irshad Ali, Bibin Perumbilli, Junaiz V P, Saafboi, and Hanan Shaah. The film has music composed by Ankit Menon, who also serves as its co-producer; cinematography by Renadive; editing by Akash Joseph Varghese; and action choreography by Kalai Kingson. It is produced under the banner of director Aamir’s Studio Outsiders.