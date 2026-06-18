Joemon Jyothir's Prempaatta set for October release

The makers of Prempaatta, headlined by Joemon Jyothir, confirmed on Thursday that the film will hit screens in October. However, a specific date is yet to be announced.
Prempaatta is directed by Aamir Pallikkal, who previously helmed Manju Warrier's Ayisha and Suraj Venjaramoodu's ED - Extra Decent. Scripted by author Lijeesh Kumar, the upcoming film is billed as a youthful romantic entertainer set against the backdrop of an NSS camp, capturing the camaraderie, romance and nostalgia associated with campus life.
The cast includes Saiju Kurup, Anusree, Siddique, Rajesh Madhavan, Sanju Sivram, Irshad Ali, Bibin Perumbilli, Junaiz V P, Saafboi, and Hanan Shaah. The film has music composed by Ankit Menon, who also serves as its co-producer; cinematography by Renadive; editing by Akash Joseph Varghese; and action choreography by Kalai Kingson. It is produced under the banner of director Aamir’s Studio Outsiders.
Meanwhile, Joemon is also headlining a couple of other films. He recently replaced Prithviraj Sukumaran in Vipin Das' Santhosh Trophy. Poocha Sir, co-starring Vaazha 2-fame Alan, is the other project in the pipeline.