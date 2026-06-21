Interview| I’m better at acting than washing dishes: Milly Alcock

Landing roles in franchises with huge fan followings seems to be Milly Alcock’s thing now. After House of the Dragon, where she plays the young Rhaenyra, the 26-year-old Australian actress is back in the DC world, playing the eponymous character in Supergirl. In this conversation, she speaks about navigating the weight of expectations that come with huge projects, the challenges of working with CGI characters, and why the Supergirl in the film is unlike any superhero we have known.

How would you say your version of Supergirl is different from what audiences may have seen before?

Well, when we meet Kara Zor-El, she’s kind of a mess. She’s nothing like the superhero people might expect, and she is nothing like her cousin, Superman. She’s traumatised by what she has lived through and by everything she has lost. So, when we first meet her, she is struggling to move on. It’s a different take on the superhero genre. She drinks to forget, she parties not to have to deal with her trauma.

Krypto the Superdog is the key to Kara becoming the hero she is destined to be.

Krypto gives her the strength she has been lacking. When he is in peril, it forces her to save herself because she knows that only then can she save her dog.