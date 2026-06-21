Interview| I’m better at acting than washing dishes: Milly Alcock

Landing roles in franchises with huge fan followings seems to be Milly Alcock’s thing now. After House of the Dragon, where she plays the young Rhaenyra, the 26-year-old Australian actress is back in the DC world, playing the eponymous character in Supergirl. In this conversation, she speaks about navigating the weight of expectations that come with huge projects, the challenges of working with CGI characters, and why the Supergirl in the film is unlike any superhero we have known.
How would you say your version of Supergirl is different from what audiences may have seen before?
Well, when we meet Kara Zor-El, she’s kind of a mess. She’s nothing like the superhero people might expect, and she is nothing like her cousin, Superman. She’s traumatised by what she has lived through and by everything she has lost. So, when we first meet her, she is struggling to move on. It’s a different take on the superhero genre. She drinks to forget, she parties not to have to deal with her trauma.
Krypto the Superdog is the key to Kara becoming the hero she is destined to be.
Krypto gives her the strength she has been lacking. When he is in peril, it forces her to save herself because she knows that only then can she save her dog.
Krypto won everyone’s hearts in the recent Superman film. How was it working with a CGI superstar?
For some scenes, we had a dog there—a Romanian street dog. He was lovely, but he wasn’t the easiest scene partner. The biggest challenge came when we didn’t have the dog, and you had to mime and really use your imagination. You can feel a bit silly pretending to get licked by a dog that isn’t actually there, but you get used to it (laughs). It’s a new skill.
Eve Ridley plays the alien Ruthye. How was your experience working with her?
I really bonded with Eve. I immediately felt protective of her because I know what it feels like to suddenly step into a huge franchise and feel the weight of expectation. And being only 15, it was tough for her. But she is just amazing. She made it so easy. Ruthye is such a crucial part of Kara’s journey.
Did joining a huge franchise in House of the Dragon at a young age help you prepare for Supergirl?
I think so. I learned so much from House of the Dragon. I gained so much confidence from that experience. And the experience of stepping into something with that level of fandom has really helped me to perform well in Supergirl.
How was it working with Jason Momoa?
Amazing. I was so excited to work with Jason, and he was just incredible. He brought so much energy with him. We had a great time.
Is there one scene in the film that stands out for you?
I think the bus scene. That scene took five days to shoot, and there were so many people involved, so many moving parts, and so much going on in such a confined space. It was also really hot in there. But it’s a great scene. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it.
How much of the action and stunts did you get to do yourself?
As much as I could and was allowed to do. Mickey Facchinello is my stunt double—I call her the real Supergirl, because she can do anything a Supergirl can do. She’s just incredible. So I did as much as was realistically possible. There were some things I was not sure about trying. That’s when Mickey stepped in. But it wasn’t just about me not getting injured. This is dangerous stuff, and a lot of the time it’s about making sure no one else gets injured. Sometimes you have to leave it to the professionals.
Is it true that less than ten years ago, you had a job washing dishes to make ends meet between acting jobs?
That’s true. It was at a restaurant in Sydney, where I grew up. And I was terrible at it (laughs). I think I’m better at this job than I was washing dishes!
Are you ready for the level of fame this role is likely to bring to you once Supergirl is released?
It’s something I have thought about from the very beginning. At first, it was kind of overwhelming, but while shooting for the film, it really didn’t feel like anything because the set is such a protected and intimate experience between the cast and crew. Now, the closer it gets to the film coming out, there’s a wave of feeling overwhelmed again. But that’s all part of the experience of sharing the film. I’m mostly just excited that everyone is getting to meet Kara.