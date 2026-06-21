Returning to herself

In filmmaker Tribeny Rai’s Nepali-language debut drama, Shape of Momo, the dumpling becomes a reminder of how the idea of food functions in a patriarchal society. Set amid Sikkim’s lush hills and rocky terrain, the film follows Bishnu, a woman in her 30s who returns home from Delhi only to confront the familiar chorus of advice about marriage, work, and settling down. Her inability to make perfectly shaped momos reminds her of her inadequacy in a society that demands perfection from women. Her relationship with her stoic mother and her married, pregnant sister Juno deepens the film’s exploration of compromise, regret, and female agency. The film also drew the support of prominent filmmakers Rana Daggubati, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Payal Kapadia, who joined the project as executive producers.

For Rai, the story is deeply personal. She sees traces of both Bishnu and Juno in herself. “Mostly I see a lot of Bishnu in me,” she says. “But when you have to navigate society and its ways, I do act like Juno once in a while.”

The 35-year-old SRFTI alumna says the film emerged from her own attempts to understand identity, belonging, and the expectations imposed on women. What began as a desire to tell stories from her region gradually turned into a process of self-examination. “In the film school, I felt it was my responsibility to tell our story, because otherwise, who else will?”