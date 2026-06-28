Her second act

Three decades after Roja made her one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable faces, Madhoo Shah is experiencing an unexpected second act. The actor returns with back-to-back films—Chinna Chinna Aasai and Governor—and an upcoming OTT series, Family Business, with Anil Kapoor. Yet, despite the renewed momentum in her career, Madhoo says the most consequential decision she ever made was stepping away from acting at the height of her success. “Motherhood changed everything for me,” she says. “I admire women who can balance successful careers and family life simultaneously, but I wasn’t wired that way. I’m not someone who multitasks well. Whatever I choose to do, I do whole-heartedly.”

Interestingly, Madhoo initially turned down Chinna Chinna Aasai because the film required her to spend a month shooting in Varanasi during Christmas, away from family. Director Varsha Vasudevan, however, refused to take no for an answer. “She kept telling me she had written the character specifically with me in mind,” Madhoo recalls. “Eventually, her conviction won me over.”

What attracted her was not simply the role but the fact that the film centred on mature love between two middle-aged people, a subject she believes remains underexplored in Indian cinema. “We rarely see theatrical films focused on older individuals finding companionship and emotional connection. Romance is often associated with youth, but love doesn’t disappear with age.”