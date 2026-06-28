Her second act

Three decades after Roja made her one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable faces, Madhoo Shah is experiencing an unexpected second act. The actor returns with back-to-back films—Chinna Chinna Aasai and Governor—and an upcoming OTT series, Family Business, with Anil Kapoor. Yet, despite the renewed momentum in her career, Madhoo says the most consequential decision she ever made was stepping away from acting at the height of her success. “Motherhood changed everything for me,” she says. “I admire women who can balance successful careers and family life simultaneously, but I wasn’t wired that way. I’m not someone who multitasks well. Whatever I choose to do, I do whole-heartedly.”
Interestingly, Madhoo initially turned down Chinna Chinna Aasai because the film required her to spend a month shooting in Varanasi during Christmas, away from family. Director Varsha Vasudevan, however, refused to take no for an answer. “She kept telling me she had written the character specifically with me in mind,” Madhoo recalls. “Eventually, her conviction won me over.”
What attracted her was not simply the role but the fact that the film centred on mature love between two middle-aged people, a subject she believes remains underexplored in Indian cinema. “We rarely see theatrical films focused on older individuals finding companionship and emotional connection. Romance is often associated with youth, but love doesn’t disappear with age.”
Having entered films in an era where conversations around gender representation were rare, Madhoo believes cinema today is more willing to examine its treatment of women. “Many things that were considered normal in mainstream films during the 1990s are being re-examined today,” she says. “Discussions around representation, objectification, and gender sensitivity have become much more visible.”
Yet, for Madhoo, some things remain unchanged. She still speaks about acting with the enthusiasm of someone learning rather than someone who has spent decades in front of the camera. She remembers being intimidated while rehearsing with Prabhu Deva during the shoot of Mr Romeo. When the choreographer left assistants to continue rehearsing with her, she initially felt embarrassed. Instead of giving up, she doubled down. “I rehearsed tirelessly until I felt completely prepared,” she says. “He gave me the space and time to improve.”
Looking back, Madhoo believes cinema was always where she was meant to end up. Growing up around the film industry through her family connections as the first cousin of Hema Malini, she watched actors at work long before she became one herself. Yet acting was far from a predetermined career in the beginning. “I tried becoming a receptionist, a stenographer, even an air hostess. Nothing seemed to work out,” she laughs. “Every closed door pushed me toward the one place where I truly belonged.”
Today, with new films, OTT projects, and roles written specifically for her, Madhoo finds herself in a phase she never planned for. Perhaps that is fitting for someone whose career has been shaped as much by refusals as acceptances. “Sometimes,” she says, “The opportunities we hesitate to accept become the most meaningful chapters of our lives.”