Interview |'Legally Blonde' was such a feminist film: Reese Witherspoon

We are on a nostalgia ride through cult classics. After The Devil Wears Prada, we are back in the world of Legally Blonde with a prequel spin-off, Elle (“What, like it’s hard?”). The mini-series, which follows our beloved Elle Woods through her high school years, is produced by Reese Witherspoon. In this conversation, Witherspoon speaks about bringing the character back, finding a new generation’s Elle, and why the optimistic blonde still connects with audiences nearly 25 years on.

How does it feel to be marking the 25th anniversary of the original Legally Blonde film with Elle?

Oh my gosh, I honestly can’t believe it’s been 25 years. It’s surreal and really nostalgic for me to remember being a 23-year-old girl playing that part. It’s incredible that people still love the film; it still finds a new audience, and we are here today with Elle. I can’t wait for everyone to see the show.

What made you want to bring Elle Woods back?

It really came from loving Wednesday, and what a wonderful job they did bringing that character back. When I saw that, I called Lauren Neustadter. My producing partner said that we should really seize the moment and find out who Elle Woods was in high school and how she became such an ambitious young woman. And with all the Nineties nostalgia going on right now, it seemed like the perfect time to do it.

How does it feel to have played a huge part in creating that character?

It’s just so meaningful. I have little girls come up to me all the time, talking about it. Little girls don’t have that many heroes, so to know that it provides positive inspiration for them is so special. I also get a lot of lawyers telling me how they went to law school because of Elle Woods. Elle is so optimistic, and she brings so much joy and positivity to so many.