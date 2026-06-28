OTT review| Raakh

The Delhi of 1978 is serene yet brutal. The atmosphere throughout the series is eerily ghostly, with memories of the Emergency surfacing every now and then. A poster at the bus station where the Arora children are kidnapped reads Hum Do, Hamare Do, a smart reference to Sanjay Gandhi’s mass vasectomy campaign, which also anchors the series’ exploration of masculinity. Rajjo is a victim of forced vasectomy and is constantly mocked by Babu, eventually resigning himself to brutal crimes in an attempt to prove his masculinity.

Even though the series was headlined by Sonali Bendre, who plays Mona Arora, the children’s mother, and Fazal, Bendre is given little to do, leaving her potential underutilised. Fazal, meanwhile, is phenomenal. Sporting the thick moustache often associated with policemen, he inhabits the role with a body language that suggests years of practiced effort. The true standout, however, is Aamir Bashir as a troubled father. Despite limited screen time, his scenes anchor much of the emotional world of parents who have lost their children.

In the end, Raakh is less a whodunit than a study of what makes violence possible. The murders at its centre cast a long shadow, but the series is ultimately concerned with the people left in their wake. In tracing their journeys, it offers a portrait of 1970s Delhi that feels both historically specific and unsettlingly familiar.