In his frame of mind

Even before a single frame is shot, filmmaker Jaspal Singh Sandhu knows his films by heart. For him, cinema is not merely something that happens on set; it must first be imagined in full, detail by detail, emotion by emotion. And by the time the camera rolls, the story has already lived through countless rehearsals inside the minds of its makers.

His latest film, Vadh 2, reunites powerhouse performers Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in an intense, layered crime thriller that places moral conflict above spectacle. The film, appreciated for its tension and emotionally driven storytelling, explores how a single act can ripple through lives, pushing ordinary people into extraordinary circumstances.

Sandhu calls it a “situational thriller”, one where drama grows naturally from the characters rather than from cinematic gimmicks.