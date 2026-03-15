Interview|I have Overcome Insecurities and I’m Rising: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi may appear to have it all, but the 32-year-old actor is still trying to figure his life out. Even at the peak of his stardom, he is raw and unfiltered, ready to showcase his full potential in the roles he plays. In this conversation, he talks about his latest romcom Do Deewane Seher Mein opposite Mrunal Thakur, which explores the insecurities faced by two youngsters and how they overpower them.
Since the film is about insecurities faced by youngsters, did you ever face such insecurities in your life when you started acting?
I have faced numerous insecurities regarding my language, my hair, and my eyes. I was often called ‘noodles’ because of my hair and a Nepali because of my tiny eyes. My confidence was at stake; I couldn’t talk to the girl I liked because I was shaken by insecurities. I have overcome all of them and am slowly rising. I am glad that I inspire people to overcome their insecurities. Why blend into society when you have special qualities within you? I was rejected by casting directors because of my looks. Even cinematographers rejected me, because I had small eyes, but I was confident that I would overcome all these flaws through my work.
We heard that there’s a twist in the title?
The title relates to the popular song from the 80’s film Gharonda. Producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali suggested it. Seher means dawn; this film brings the freshness of a love story, so we felt that it was an appropriate title.
How was it working with Mrunal Thakur?
I have been a fan since I watched her on Nach Baliye, Super 30, and Kum Kum Bhagya. I have seen her evolve, and I have great respect for her as an artist. When I met her for the first time, I was so excited. I had not done such a romcom earlier and felt it was age-appropriate; soon, I will be older and won’t be able to do such stories. I started my career with older characters. When I got this opportunity, I felt I should do it. It started with honesty and transparency. Our journey has been almost the same, and we know how we both have made it. So we are like-minded in this way.
As a young person, how comfortable do you feel opening upto your friends in the industry and their partners?
I am a bit old school. I believe that you should be open with your friends, as it leads to trust, and only then can you openly converse with them. Right from the beginning, I have been open, be it with my Gully Boy stars Vijay Verma, Dhariya and Ananya Pandey from Gehraiyaan, or Ananya Pandey in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Even with Ishaan Khatter during Phone Bhoot, my friendship has been open, and I work with honest intentions.
What was the experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali? We heard that he is a task master.
When I met him for the first time for this film, I had a great experience. He sees himself in these characters; it is very close to his heart, so he took a deep interest. I was worried whether I would rise to his expectations. About being a task master, I think he trusted director Ravi Udyawar completely, and he trusted both of us. I met him after Gully Boy and shared that I was interested in working under him. He knew Mrunal earlier, and he’s been a fan of her work. He trusted that we would do the film well. He had all the information about what was going on the sets, even though he never visited. Right from the music to the songs and the first trailer, he had kept track of everything.
Since the film is a love story, what, according to you, is the right partner?
I don’t have any such expectations; it’s not a shopping list. If I find the right girl, I will know that she is the right one.
You have done a lot of interesting films, and you are being considered for all kinds of roles, especially a biopic on V Shantaram?
I am getting good work, and such projects are only mounting. Every film that I do tests me differently. My ambition is to do films that connect with the audience. I have been fortunate to be considered for such good roles. I will start prepping for the role after this film. I will be doing readings with Abhijit Deshpande and I am pretty excited about the shoot.