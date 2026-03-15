Interview|I have Overcome Insecurities and I’m Rising: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi may appear to have it all, but the 32-year-old actor is still trying to figure his life out. Even at the peak of his stardom, he is raw and unfiltered, ready to showcase his full potential in the roles he plays. In this conversation, he talks about his latest romcom Do Deewane Seher Mein opposite Mrunal Thakur, which explores the insecurities faced by two youngsters and how they overpower them.

Since the film is about insecurities faced by youngsters, did you ever face such insecurities in your life when you started acting?

I have faced numerous insecurities regarding my language, my hair, and my eyes. I was often called ‘noodles’ because of my hair and a Nepali because of my tiny eyes. My confidence was at stake; I couldn’t talk to the girl I liked because I was shaken by insecurities. I have overcome all of them and am slowly rising. I am glad that I inspire people to overcome their insecurities. Why blend into society when you have special qualities within you? I was rejected by casting directors because of my looks. Even cinematographers rejected me, because I had small eyes, but I was confident that I would overcome all these flaws through my work.