Love, loss, and a lot of words

Sometimes, too many words can drown a story. Edward Burns’ The Family McMullen, the sequel to his 1995 debut, The Brothers McMullen, does exactly that. It follows the Boston Irish brothers as they have gone through life and expanded into an extended family. The family reunites on Thanksgiving, another classic setting for the quintessential American story. Brothers Barry (Edward Burns) and Patrick (Michael McGlone), along with their sister-in-law, Molly (Connie Britton), who is now a widow after Barry and Patrick’s brother Jack passed away, reunite with their children and loved ones in a chaotic gathering. Burns’ return to the family aims to portray a lot of things peculiar to family dramas, but misses almost all of them.

The unfortunate template for feel-good stories is that they are stuck in the 90s. The McMullens have the problems that every regular family faces. The older generation is without filter, facing mid-life crises or losses. The youngest are starting a new phase of life and struggling. But all of them are in search of love and acceptance. While one expects to explore these themes through situations or scenes, the film quite literally uses words at every moment. It opens with a five-minute long wordy exchange between Barry, Patrick, and Molly that recounts the events of the previous film and the state of new characters. This verbose nature continues throughout the runtime, giving no chance for cinema’s fundamental rule: show, don’t tell.