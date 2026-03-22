Script, prompt, action

When Hridaye A Nagpal wanted to make a sci-fi film with spaceships and giant extraterrestrial flowers, he already had what he needed: a solid script, a clear vision, and a working knowledge of AI. A screenwriter and director of Prime Video’s Rainbow Rishta, Nagpal found, for the first time in his career, that Bollywood’s gatekeeping didn’t matter to his creative pursuits. He made his film Hunger in a week using the AI tool InVideo with a team of 20. “I started making AI images with stories, and posted them on social media. Within weeks, I received a lot of traction. I had pitched these stories earlier, but that didn’t receive any interest because they weren’t regular Bollywood stories. Soon I started making AI films,” he says.

With the rise of AI cinema in India, films such as Chiranjeevi Hanuman: The Eternal, Naisha, and Maharaja in Denims are positioning themselves among the country’s first AI-generated features. For aspiring filmmakers, this signals a shift. Armed with ambitious scripts—often rooted in large-scale storytelling such as sci-fi, fantasy, and mythology—they are no longer deterred by the budgets these genres typically demand. What is emerging is not a stream of casual, social media-friendly reels, but a body of work that is increasingly being taken seriously. Film festivals and micro-drama platforms are playing a role in legitimising the space. At Delhi’s first India AI Film Festival, as many as 14 films were screened, with prize money reaching Rs 7 lakh. The event also saw Abundantia Entertainment and InVideo announce a Rs 100 crore AI-driven studio, aiON, aiming to produce five full-length features.