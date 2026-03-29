Interview | I am Always Pushing for Something Better: Elisabeth Moss

Often drawn to complex, psychologically layered characters—be it Peggy Olson in Mad Men or June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale—Elisabeth Moss has built a career out of embracing imperfection. With Imperfect Women, she leans further into that instinct, taking on a dark story that probes the fragile bonds of friendship, trust and the secrets people keep. Here, she reflects on her choices, her process, and what drew her to the series.

Imperfect Women is a dark drama about female friendship and trust. What made you want to tell this story?

It started with me reading Araminta Hall’s beautiful book while I was shooting a film back in 2019. The book stayed with me. I told my producing partner about it and it just started from there. We were so lucky to get Kerry Washington and Kate Mara on board and for Apple to back us.

You started your journey as a producer of The Handmaid’s Tale. How much do you enjoy working behind the camera as well as in front of it?

I enjoy it a lot. I love working on an idea from the earliest point and building on it. But it’s easy when you get to work with such great people. We got lucky to attract such an amazing cast and crew on this. It was like being part of a dream team.