Searching for her Seoul

Korean pop culture is everywhere now, but Priyanka Mohan’s doorway to Seoul was older. It was the story of Tamil princess Sembavalam, who is believed to have travelled from Kanyakumari to Korea nearly 2,000 years ago to marry King Suro, the first king of the Gaya confederacy in ancient Korea. In Netflix’s Made in Korea, Mohan’s character, Shenba, dreams of visiting South Korea because she was fascinated by the story of Sembavalam ever since she played that part in a school play. Mohan, too, finds the story equally fascinating.

“Just imagine a teenage girl who set off to a strange land 1,500 or so years ago. It may not have been easy for her. I was both engrossed and inspired by her story,” Mohan recalls. In the film, she is Shenba, a modern day traveller who arrives in Seoul and navigates language barriers to find her feet in a foreign land with the help of strangers who would become friends and family.

The film, a first-of-its-kind Tamil and Korean collaboration directed by Ra Karthik, attempts to showcase the cross-cultural exchange between the two countries. “There were people around me who would watch Korean shows without subtitles. They were learning the language, listening to Korean music, adopting their skin care regime, and eating their food, and I wanted to capture that,” says Karthik.