Take it easy policy

Toaster is your and Patralekha’s first home production. What kind of stories do you both want to create?

We don’t intend to put ourselves in a basket when it comes to the kind of stories we want to tell. Toaster is a light-hearted, dark comedy with an excellent ensemble. Post that, we have Raftaar, a thriller which is different in treatment and genre from Toaster. We want to do all kinds of films and meet audience’s expectations. In Toaster, it was intriguing to explore how a regular household appliance becomes the central character.

Is it tough to be both a producer and an actor on the same project?

This was entirely Patralekha’s film. But through the process, I realised it is a tough job to be a producer. It might be seen as a hunky-dory job, but there’s a lot of work, especially when you’re an actor who is just starting, because you are also creatively involved. There are tough decisions that you make, and it’s a never-ending job.

Toaster is the main character, and you play Ramakant, a man who is a total miser.

Being a miser is in Ramakant’s DNA. He is always in saving mode. So you start observing everything from that perspective—how and to what extent can you go about saving things. You start observing everyday objects, from the mobile battery, lights, cooking gas, to the toothpaste tube. These are also the quirky stories about real people and their everyday problems. I relate to such characters.