Interview |Meryl Has Been Mean to Me in All the Films: Emily Blunt

Two decades after The Devil Wears Prada turned a glossy magazine office into pop-culture scripture, its sequel arrives to something closer to hysteria: paparazzi-lined streets, fans staking out sets, and a cast rediscovering what it means to be watched. For Emily Blunt, who first slipped into Emily Charlton’s stilettos as a relative newcomer, the spotlight is sharper, the nostalgia thicker, and the scrutiny harder to ignore.

Fans are going crazy about The Devil Wears Prada 2. What was it like to shoot a sequel?

I have never experienced anything like that. We had paparazzi everywhere. There were fans there every day. It was difficult at times because, of course, you want to keep everything under wraps. But yeah, the level of interest has been just incredible.

How was the experience of shooting compared with the first film?

The first film was 20 years ago, which I cannot believe. It’s gone so fast. I was just a kid, and it was very different. It was nothing like this time because it was all so new to me on the first one.

What is your favourite memory from making the first film?

Working with Meryl Streep, of course, and Anne Hathaway. But mostly, meeting Stanley Tucci. We did a lot of giggling together. We became good friends, and then he married my sister and became more than a friend. He’s part of the family, which is just the best.