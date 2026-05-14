Shakira, Madonna and BTS to headline first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show

LOS ANGELES: Global pop stars Shakira, Madonna and Korean sensation BTS will headline the first-ever halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with proceeds going towards a global education initiative.

The final match of the tournament will be held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The event will raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at providing access to quality education and football for children worldwide, according to a press release.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who curated the performer lineup, announced the news in a post on social media.

Shakira earlier this month released "Dai Dai", the official 2026 World Cup song with Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

It is her second World Cup anthem, following "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", which she performed at the opening ceremony of the 2010 edition in South Africa.

Madonna, meanwhile, is set to return to the Tribeca Festival this summer with a new cinematic project tied to her forthcoming studio album "Confessions II," due July 3.

The pop star live-debuted the LP's lead single "Bring Your Love" during Sabrina Carpenter's headlining set at Coachella earlier this year.

South Korean boy band BTS, which consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, made their comeback in March with the release of "Arirang", their sixth studio album and first in nearly four years, following the completion of mandatory military service by all seven members.