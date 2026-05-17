Interview|I am scared of the ‘great actor’ tag: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Main Actor was reportedly made on a modest budget of Rs1.5 crore. Did you have any hesitation about doing a film for a much smaller paycheck?

Of course, money is important. I’m not denying that. But if money becomes the only thing guiding your decisions as an actor, then your passion begins to suffer somewhere. I never entered films thinking I would become rich through acting. If earning money was my only goal, I could have done something else entirely. In fact, I didn’t take any money for this film and even for Manto.

I felt the film deserved to be made and seen by people. It may release on only 50 or 60 screens, with limited shows, but while shooting it, I genuinely enjoyed myself as an actor. It reminded me of theatre days: experimental, honest, and free.

You said that despite all the appreciation you receive, you still don’t consider yourself a “great actor.”

Acting is too vast for anyone to master. The deeper you go into it, the more frightening it becomes because you realise there are endless possibilities. Sometimes I feel even three or four lifetimes are not enough. You discover there are a thousand ways to perform a single scene. That’s when you realise how small you are in comparison to the art itself.

Actors come and go, but the standard of acting remains enormous. That’s why I prefer thinking of myself as a student of acting. I want to remain one all my life. Once you truly understand the depth of your craft, tags like “great actor” begin to feel intimidating. I am scared of that tag.