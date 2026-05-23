Nepali film 'Elephants in the Fog' creates history at Cannes, wins Un Certain Regard Jury Prize

CANNES: Nepali film Elephants in the Fog has created history by becoming the first film from the country to win at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, taking home the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at the 79th edition of the world's most prestigious film festival.

Written and directed by Abinash Bikram Shah in his feature debut, the film was also the first Nepali film to be selected in the segment, which runs parallel to the main competition for the Palme d'Or and highlights emerging filmmakers and distinctive storytelling voices.

Set in Thori, a forested village in Nepal's southern Terai plains, the film follows the lives of transgender women living on the margins of their community.

The story is mainly about Pirati, the matriarch of a Kinnar community, who dreams of escaping to live with the man she loves. But when one of her daughters goes missing, she must investigate and choose between her desire for freedom and her responsibilities to her community, according to the official logline.

In his acceptance speech, Shah said cinema has the power to look into the shadows. He was accompanied by the film's cast on stage.

"For so long, the lives of Pirati and her daughters, the communities and all the persons, who are in the East, have been kept invisible. By bringing our story here and by recognising it with this award, we have pulled those margins into the light. We have made the invisible visible," he said, dedicating the honour to his team.