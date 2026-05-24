Crackle and Collapse

There is something instantly watchable about Saif Ali Khan in Kartavya. From the moment he enters the frame with that weathered swagger and clipped Haryanvi drawl, the film finds its pulse. In many ways, the film feels like Khan carrying forward the legacy of Hathiram Chaudhry from Paatal Lok—the same flawed masculinity, the same stubborn pursuit of truth, the same ability to look dangerous and vulnerable in the span of a single scene. He gives the film weight even when the screenplay struggles to keep up with him. The supporting cast does its best to hold the crumbling pieces together. Sanjay Mishra once again proves how effortlessly he can elevate ordinary material. The rest of the ensemble fits neatly into the dusty, politically charged world the director tries to build. Special mention of the child actor here, who delivers a nuanced performance as the victim of a larger conspiracy.

The film’s weakest link, perhaps, is journalist Saurabh Dwivedi as the villain. Thankfully, it is a blink-and-miss appearance, and therein lies the problem. His limited screen presence becomes a gaping hole in a story that revolves so heavily around his character’s menace. The film keeps telling us how dangerous he is, but never allows him enough authority or charisma to make us believe it.