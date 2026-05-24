Interview: ‘I Am a Murder Mystery Fan’

There is something delightfully improbable about seeing Hugh Jackman lead a murder mystery where sheep turn sleuths. Yet in The Sheep Detectives, the 57-year-old actor trades superhero claws for a shepherd’s crook, playing a lonely farmer whose closest companions are his flock. In this conversation, Jackman reflects on the emotional pull of the film, why he was moved to tears by the script, and his love for Agatha Christie.
This is a different kind of film for you. What made you want to be part of a murder mystery involving sheep?
The script came to me out of the blue. The only thing I knew about it was that the story was described to me as Babe meets Knives Out. I was intrigued right away. And then I read Craig Mazin’s script and just completely fell in love with the idea and with George the shepherd. I loved how he loves his sheep more than humans and how they love him. It was a really funny, moving and different take on a murder mystery.
Is it true that you cried when you first read the script?
I did... in a good way. I was moved by George the farmer and the special bond between him and his flock. A lot of people are going to be moved by this story. As a father, it moved me because that is what George is to his sheep. They are like his children. This is a movie that I think kids will love and parents will connect with. It will make you laugh and it will make you cry.
Do you often cry while watching films?
Not a lot, but sometimes.
How would you describe George?
George, because of being a shepherd and being so dedicated to his flock, lives an isolated life. He has little to do with people at all. For reasons that become clear, he prefers to be on his own. He prefers the company of sheep. He takes his job of protecting the sheep seriously. He is basically a guy who really loves sheep!
How did you prepare for the role?
I didn’t have to do much research. The fact is, George is his own kind of shepherd. You won’t find many that read murder mystery novels to their sheep. But what I did find out in the bit of research was that some shepherds actually do read to their sheep. They read to them at night as a way of calming them and gathering them together at night. It’s a whole bedtime routine, just like it is with children.
The character of Emma Thompson is one of the suspects. What can you tell us about that?
Emma Thompson is incredible. We were so lucky to get her to be a part of this. She plays George’s lawyer. She is in charge of his will but when George dies in what seems like an accident. She is seen as a suspect, not by the town’s only policeman but by the sheep. It’s up to the sheep to solve the crime.
Are you a murder mystery fan?
I am. I grew up loving Agatha Christie. I read those books but I’m no detective, I’ll tell you that. I never worked out who the killer was.
The sheep are the stars of this film. How did they do compared to others stars you have worked with over the years?
Great. We had a great time hanging out! No, the sheep were there, they were not CGI sheep. We had those most amazing puppeteers controlling different parts of the sheep. So they were sort of there and we had the actors doing the voices there too. It was great for me because it meant I always had something to react to, which really added to the experience. That and getting to shoot the most idyllic English countryside setting, really made it a special experience.
After everything you have achieved, what is next for you?
I’d love to do more theatre. I’m also excited by films, of course, and to keep on learning, improving and challenging myself. I think that’s all you can hope for as an actor.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering its next phase. Will we see you as Wolverine being part of it?
I don’t know. We’ll see. I have hung up the claws before and look how that worked out! I’m not saying never again but there is nothing right now.
What do you look for in a role at this stage of your career?
Just interesting characters. Playing and learning about people and what makes them tick. That’s always been the joy of being an actor and it still is.
Finally, why should people go and see The Sheep Detectives?
Everyone needs to see it because it’s really funny. It’s a beautiful story and it’s a genuinely open-hearted and inspirational film. It will put a smile on your face. It’s a perfect family film.