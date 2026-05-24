Interview: ‘I Am a Murder Mystery Fan’

There is something delightfully improbable about seeing Hugh Jackman lead a murder mystery where sheep turn sleuths. Yet in The Sheep Detectives, the 57-year-old actor trades superhero claws for a shepherd’s crook, playing a lonely farmer whose closest companions are his flock. In this conversation, Jackman reflects on the emotional pull of the film, why he was moved to tears by the script, and his love for Agatha Christie.

This is a different kind of film for you. What made you want to be part of a murder mystery involving sheep?

The script came to me out of the blue. The only thing I knew about it was that the story was described to me as Babe meets Knives Out. I was intrigued right away. And then I read Craig Mazin’s script and just completely fell in love with the idea and with George the shepherd. I loved how he loves his sheep more than humans and how they love him. It was a really funny, moving and different take on a murder mystery.

Is it true that you cried when you first read the script?

I did... in a good way. I was moved by George the farmer and the special bond between him and his flock. A lot of people are going to be moved by this story. As a father, it moved me because that is what George is to his sheep. They are like his children. This is a movie that I think kids will love and parents will connect with. It will make you laugh and it will make you cry.

Do you often cry while watching films?

Not a lot, but sometimes.

How would you describe George?

George, because of being a shepherd and being so dedicated to his flock, lives an isolated life. He has little to do with people at all. For reasons that become clear, he prefers to be on his own. He prefers the company of sheep. He takes his job of protecting the sheep seriously. He is basically a guy who really loves sheep!