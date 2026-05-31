Get shorty

In less than eight minutes, roughly the length of a casual smoking break, the micro-drama My Arabpati Mechanic BF delivers a secret inheritance, a blossoming romance, and a family conspiracy. By episode 12, the protagonist, Reyansh, a mechanic, is revealed to be the heir of a massive fortune. His college friend Anika, an NGO worker, has already stepped into the role of his love interest, while elsewhere, his foster uncle is searching for him, hoping to seize the fortune before the truth emerges. A popular title in JioHotstar’s recently launched Tadka, the show currently stretches to 47 episodes, its interface designed like Instagram Reels: vertical, engaging, and made up of 1-2 minute episodes.

Often following the exaggerated acting styles and storytelling of Indian soap operas, micro-dramas are rapidly gaining popularity in India, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, with mainstream OTT platforms such as JioHotstar beginning to tap into the format’s potential. The industry in India is currently valued at $300 million and is projected to touch $4.5 billion by 2030, as per the investment firm Lumikai, making it the country’s “fastest-growing entertainment format”. Seen as “snackable” content, these dramas thrive on platforms such as Kuku TV, Moj, QuickTV, and Reelies.