OTT review| System

In legal dramas, there’s a well-established and predictable trope. An ambitious lawyer, an undefeated defense attorney, a street smart sidekick find themselves in a case caught in the moral and legal ambiguity of the system. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s latest film, System, follows the same premise, but with some refreshing characters, nuanced performances and a rewarding climax. Streaming on Prime Video, the film attempts to turn the courtroom drama into a larger commentary on power, privilege, and the well-known cracks within India’s justice system.

Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, the film shows an ambitious lawyer, Neha Rajvansh (played by Sinha), trying to find a footing in her father, Ravi Rajvansh’s law firm, where her brother has comfortably found his place as a lawyer. Unlike her brother, Neha has to win ten cases in a row to win her father’s trust. Neha navigates this difficult journey with the help of Sarika Rawat (Jyotika), a sharp-witted, humble courtroom stenographer whose life sharply contrasts with Neha’s privileged world.