Role with the punches

Moving away from the crime scene of eastern Uttar Pradesh in Mirzapur, where he played gangster Munna Tripathi, Divyenndu now brings the complexities of toxic masculinity to Haryana’s fiercely competitive boxing circuit. In Glory, he plays Dev, the estranged son of celebrated boxing coach Raghubir Singh (played by Suvinder Vicky), under whose guidance Dev has grown to resent both the sport and his father’s obsession with legacy.

For Divyendu, the first step to play the character was not to feel sorry for him, but understand his inner world. “Dev carries deep emotional baggage of our society, where men are conditioned not to express themselves,” he says. “You feel sorry for such characters, but when you play them, you cannot judge them. You have to understand their perspective. It does take a toll on you, but I enjoy it. Somewhere, these characters find me too.”