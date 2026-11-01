Hollywood Stars Share Spine-Chilling Encounters with Ghosts and Haunted Homes

Courteney Cox Haunted by: Demon Divorcee
“I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in LA, and it was Gypsy Rose Lee’s house. I was told that there had been a really ugly divorce, and there was a ghost of the divorcee in the house,” says Scream star Courteney Cox about her ghost story. “I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ But other people who stayed there said they had an encounter with a woman sitting on the edge of the bed. Then one day, when I was at the house, a UPS guy came. I opened the door, and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’ And I went, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ And he goes, ‘Because there is someone standing behind you.’ And I was like, “‘Let’s sell!’ I couldn’t sleep there alone ever again.”
Ariana Grande Haunted by: Whispering Ghost
Wicked star Ariana Grande visited a famously spooky cemetery in Kansas and ended up taking some of that energy home with her. The 33-year-old superstar says she “felt sick” and “started crying” because of an “overwhelming feeling of negativity” after returning home. “I smelled sulphur, which is the sign of a demon,” she says. Strange things began happening at home, too. Grande claimed that one night, she heard whispers in bed and saw “disturbing images with, like, red shapes” and “this massive black matter”.
Keanu Reeves Haunted by: A White Suit
John Wick star Keanu Reeves was just a child in New Jersey when he saw a ghost that took the form of a white, double-breasted suit with no body inside it. It appeared in his room one night. Reeves says he wasn’t imagining it because his nanny saw the phantom too. “I saw and felt this ghost. I remember just staring at this suit, which had no body or legs in it, as it came into my room before disappearing. It was a double-breasted suit in white, and I looked at my nanny, who was just as shocked as I was. I still see the figure in my dreams and nightmares.”
Salma Hayek Haunted by: An Old Lady, a Child and a Nun
Hollywood superstar Salma Hayek called in real-life ghostbusters to deal with the apparently haunted house she lived in while in London. The 60-year-old actress sought professional help after she and her daughter, Valentina, noticed strange goings-on in the house, including lights switching on and off by themselves and a piano playing on its own. “They [the ghostbusters] found like 20 ghosts,” says Hayek. Among the spirits were an old lady, a child and a nun.
Octavia Spencer Haunted by: A Cowboy Poltergeist
Oscar-winning Octavia Spencer is enjoying a happy haunting by what she believes was once one of Hollywood stars. The actress says she has been living with the ghost of an old film star. “My ghost can haunt me, but he doesn’t. We have boundaries,” she explains, describing what it is like to share her San Fernando Valley home with a spook.
“I love him because he kind of sorts out the bad people that shouldn’t be there. If they stay at my place, they don’t wanna come back. And that’s how I know that they don’t belong. If you’re a person that belongs there, everybody is like, ‘Oh, your place is so welcoming. It’s so great.’”
But Spencer’s friendly ghost can get a little mean-spirited from time to time. “When I leave for a long time, he’s a little shady,” she adds. “The doors close, the lights go off even after I turn them on.”
Matthew McConaughey Haunted by: Madame Blue
Matthew McConaughey says he freaked out the first time he saw the ghost of an old woman, whom he calls Madame Blue, floating around his house. But the two have since become buddies. McConaughey discovered that the place was haunted while settling into his new bedroom. “When I first moved in there, I had a tent, and I put it up in the upstairs bedroom with my sleeping bag and my dog,” he says. “That’s when I first saw Madame Blue. The first night, I was hearing noises, bass sounds, wood moving and coyotes. But then I heard a sound. I popped up out of the tent, and I was running around buck naked. I went downstairs, and there was nothing there. I now know it was always here. She has no qualms with me—we get along just fine. She’s a cool ghost. Maybe me being nude all the time is why we get along!”