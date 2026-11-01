Hollywood Stars Share Spine-Chilling Encounters with Ghosts and Haunted Homes

Octavia Spencer Haunted by: A Cowboy Poltergeist

Oscar-winning Octavia Spencer is enjoying a happy haunting by what she believes was once one of Hollywood stars. The actress says she has been living with the ghost of an old film star. “My ghost can haunt me, but he doesn’t. We have boundaries,” she explains, describing what it is like to share her San Fernando Valley home with a spook.

“I love him because he kind of sorts out the bad people that shouldn’t be there. If they stay at my place, they don’t wanna come back. And that’s how I know that they don’t belong. If you’re a person that belongs there, everybody is like, ‘Oh, your place is so welcoming. It’s so great.’”

But Spencer’s friendly ghost can get a little mean-spirited from time to time. “When I leave for a long time, he’s a little shady,” she adds. “The doors close, the lights go off even after I turn them on.”

Matthew McConaughey Haunted by: Madame Blue

Matthew McConaughey says he freaked out the first time he saw the ghost of an old woman, whom he calls Madame Blue, floating around his house. But the two have since become buddies. McConaughey discovered that the place was haunted while settling into his new bedroom. “When I first moved in there, I had a tent, and I put it up in the upstairs bedroom with my sleeping bag and my dog,” he says. “That’s when I first saw Madame Blue. The first night, I was hearing noises, bass sounds, wood moving and coyotes. But then I heard a sound. I popped up out of the tent, and I was running around buck naked. I went downstairs, and there was nothing there. I now know it was always here. She has no qualms with me—we get along just fine. She’s a cool ghost. Maybe me being nude all the time is why we get along!”