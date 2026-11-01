Lupin review: a steal of a season

Assane Diop is back. In the fourth season of Lupin, Netflix’s suave French gentleman thief returns with his trademark disguises, audacious heists, and an uncanny ability to stay several steps ahead of everyone else. Played with irresistible charm by Omar Sy, Assane remains the sort of criminal who makes you root for the theft and admire the thief. Four years after surrendering to the police, Assane is preparing to leave prison and reclaim a quieter life with his family. But retirement, it turns out, is not on the cards. A series of spectacular museum robberies, orchestrated in the name of Lupin, implicates him in crimes he could not possibly have committed from behind bars. With his reputation turned against him, Assane must escape, unmask the impostor and reclaim ownership of his own legend. It is a delicious twist: the master of disguise finds himself trapped by a deception he did not create.

The season is at its best when it lets Assane do what he does best: think on his feet. The prison escape is a wonderfully executed exercise in ingenuity, while the elaborate museum robberies demonstrate the show’s enduring flair for turning apparently impossible situations into thrilling puzzles. A particularly spectacular sequence involving a ruby and the Eiffel Tower delivers the kind of visual extravagance that makes Lupin such compulsive viewing. The planning, the misdirection and the last-minute reversals are all part of the fun. Even when you suspect Assane has anticipated every possible complication, the show finds another card up its impeccably tailored sleeve.