On her own terms

Nithya Menen has little interest in cinema that plays by the rules. The actor, known for choosing layered characters and unconventional stories, wants to see films that move beyond familiar genres and masculine perspectives. Producing, she says, gives her greater room to explore the kind of cinema she wants to watch. After making her production debut with Skylab in 2021, Menen is returning with her second production, the first under her banner, Keyuri Productions. Directed by DK, the dark fantasy will also see her in the lead role, with Vikram K Kumar attached as creative producer.
The film promises a blend of fantasy, comedy and action. Menen says the story won her over during the narration. “I ended up laughing a lot. For me, that’s usually enough to decide if I want to do a project. If I’m enjoying the film, I know the audience will enjoy it too,” she says. Her choice of genre, in fact, is no coincidence. “I like fantasy and genres that are unusual. It interests me when things don’t stick to one genre. I like it when things are different and unique,” she says.
“If you look at Christopher Nolan’s films or the Marvel films, they’re always hyper masculine. I’m usually never super interested in watching these films.”
Nithya Menen
Producing, however, was not a planned career move. Menen describes the transition as organic, acknowledging that the practical demands of production differ from the creative work she is accustomed to. “It’s not just a whim where I can think, ‘Oh, I want to produce this.’ Many other aspects have to come together. There are so many moving parts to consider. I’m still new to production,” she says. As she is also playing the lead in the film, Menen intends to focus on acting while on set. “I’m not going to be actively involved in execution-related things while I’m on set. At that time, I prefer to focus on the acting side of things,” she says.
Producing also allows her greater freedom to shape the stories being told. As an actor, she sees her responsibility as bringing someone else’s script to life rather than making extensive changes to a character. “When you’re able to get involved in something beyond acting, we have a little more space to play around,” she says. Through producing, she wants to challenge the tendency to repeat successful formulas. “I’ve always had a problem with people sticking to only one genre and storyline, especially when it works. They continue doing only that genre,” she says.
She believes cinema needs to make room for a wider range of perspectives, including in films that attract the most acclaim. “If you look at Christopher Nolan’s films or the Marvel films, the ones that are overly celebrated or given godlike preference, they’re always hyper masculine. I’m usually never super interested in watching these films. I feel they are undeservedly hyped,” she says. “I would like to make films for a more diverse audience, where all kinds of people with all kinds of temperaments will be able to watch them.”
Menen’s career received a significant boost when she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Thiruchitrambalam. The recognition, she says, brought a sense of closure and renewed confidence. “Getting an award like that gives you some validation and makes you feel like you can do more,” she says. “But nothing in my career is planned, so I just allow things to flow organically.”