On her own terms

Nithya Menen has little interest in cinema that plays by the rules. The actor, known for choosing layered characters and unconventional stories, wants to see films that move beyond familiar genres and masculine perspectives. Producing, she says, gives her greater room to explore the kind of cinema she wants to watch. After making her production debut with Skylab in 2021, Menen is returning with her second production, the first under her banner, Keyuri Productions. Directed by DK, the dark fantasy will also see her in the lead role, with Vikram K Kumar attached as creative producer.

The film promises a blend of fantasy, comedy and action. Menen says the story won her over during the narration. “I ended up laughing a lot. For me, that’s usually enough to decide if I want to do a project. If I’m enjoying the film, I know the audience will enjoy it too,” she says. Her choice of genre, in fact, is no coincidence. “I like fantasy and genres that are unusual. It interests me when things don’t stick to one genre. I like it when things are different and unique,” she says.