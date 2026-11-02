Big Little Lies Season 3 commences filming

The third season of HBO's thriller series Big Little Lies has gone on floors, reported Variety. Big Little Lies Season 3 brings back Merrin Dungey in a recurring role as Detective Adrienne Quinlan. The third season is yet to have a director; the one in charge for the first day of shoot was reportedly a DGA-approved director who has already been involved in the making of the series. As with the two seasons before it, the upcoming instalment is also set in California.