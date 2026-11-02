Big Little Lies Season 3 commences filming

The third season of HBO's thriller series Big Little Lies has gone on floors, reported Variety. Big Little Lies Season 3 brings back Merrin Dungey in a recurring role as Detective Adrienne Quinlan. The third season is yet to have a director; the one in charge for the first day of shoot was reportedly a DGA-approved director who has already been involved in the making of the series. As with the two seasons before it, the upcoming instalment is also set in California.
Based on Liane Moriarty's eponymous novel, the series features actors Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern as three friends in Monterey, whose children attend the same educational institution. They become friends with Jane (Shailene Woodley), whose offspring is new to the school. Eventually, they come to know about a dark piece of information that ends up in a homicide investigation.
The series also stars Zoe Kravitz, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgard, Jeffrey Nordling, James Tupper, and Meryl Streep who became part of it in the second season.
Dungey’s detective looks into the murder and is deeply wary of the other characters, known as the Monterey 5, for it. The third season is based on Big Little Truths, which is the third book in Moriarty's Big Little Lies universe and which continues the story of Kidman, Witherspoon, Dern and Woodley's characters. It is expected that Big Little Truths, which moves the story ahead by a decade, serves as the foundation for the plotline of Big Little Lies Season 3.