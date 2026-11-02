Kangana Ranaut to headline Scary Picture to be helmed by Ravi Babu

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in a horror film. At the HorrorCon India 2026 held in New Delhi on Halloween (October 31), actor and producer Rana Daggubati announced that he would be producing a horror film titled Scary Picture, which will be directed by Telugu filmmaker-actor Ravi Babu, and will star Kangana in the lead.
Videos taken at HorrorCon show Rana announcing his next project on stage. A glimpse of it on screen shows that it is titled Scary Picture. While Rana’s production house has yet to make an official announcement, Kangana reposted a video from an Instagram page in which the actor-filmmaker reveals the film.
Rana spoke about the film at the event and said, “So, it’s a horror film. It’s by a director called Ravi Babu, who is a friend of mine. He’s made multiple horror films in Telugu. And this is his first Hindi feature. The title is announced here first. It went to no Hindi press; this is the first time we’re putting the intimation up.”
Ravi is late veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao’s son and has been an actor since 1998 and a director since 2002. He last starred in Coffee with a Killer last year and directed Razor this year.
Kangana has earlier starred in Ek Niranjan, which was her Telugu debut. It released in 2009 and featured the actor alongside Prabhas.
She has also featured in several horror films, including Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009) and Chandramukhi 2 (2023), among others.
The actor last appeared in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film revolved around the story of courage and selflessness of nurses and hospital staff at Cama & Albless Hospital in Mumbai during the devastating November 2008 terrorist attacks.
She essayed the role of a senior nurse, Geeta Madhav Gandhare in the film.