R Madhavan to collaborate with Chhorii filmmaker Vishal Furia for a horror film

The film, untitled as yet, will be produced by Rohit Ranjan under his banner Frostlit Production Limited. Talking about the collaboration, Vishal said, “Madhavan sir was always my first and only choice. I’m stoked that he has come on board and has already started getting into the world of the film. He is the true OG horror star of the cult classic Indian horror '13B' - one of my favourite films of all times. His conviction, his experience and his understanding of serious horror are very rare, and I couldn’t think of anyone better for this film.”