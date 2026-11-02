R Madhavan to collaborate with Chhorii filmmaker Vishal Furia for a horror film

R Madhavan, who has previously made his mark in the horror genre with films like 13B (2009) and Shaitaan (2024), has now signed another horror film with filmmaker Vishal Furia. The film was officially announced on Saturday morning.
The film, untitled as yet, will be produced by Rohit Ranjan under his banner Frostlit Production Limited. Talking about the collaboration, Vishal said, “Madhavan sir was always my first and only choice. I’m stoked that he has come on board and has already started getting into the world of the film. He is the true OG horror star of the cult classic Indian horror '13B' - one of my favourite films of all times. His conviction, his experience and his understanding of serious horror are very rare, and I couldn’t think of anyone better for this film.”
Further talking about what audience can expect from the film, the filmmaker added, “Madhavan sir has years of experience as a writer, director and producer. Together, we want to create something audiences have never seen before in Indian horror - the kind of fear they will feel in their bones!”
Vishal Furia is known for works like the critically acclaimed Marathi film Lapachhapi, the Chhorri film series, which starred Nushratt Bharuccha, and Kajol-starrer Maa which featured Madhavan in a cameo. 2027 marks completion of a decade for the filmmaker.
Madhavan, meanwhile, has enjoyed spectacular box office recently with the Dhurandhar franchise, where he played the role of Ajay Sanyal, the intelligence officer who plants the film’s protagonist as a spy in Pakistan. He was last seen in the Tamil film G.D.N.
More details about the project are yet to be officially announced.