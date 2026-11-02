Leading directors rally behind Manoj Nadalamane’s Nee Nange Allava

The upcoming film Nee Nange Allava, which is slated to release on Novemer 13, received a big boost recently, with six prominent directors coming together to unveil its official trailer. Directors Shashank, Pavan Wadeyar, Chethan Kumar, Mahesh Kumar, Rohit Padaki, and Gurudatha Ganiga joined Premada Oorali producer Devendra to launch the promotional cut, extending their support to debutant filmmaker Manoj P Nadalamane and his young team. The filmmakers praised the trailer’s visual tone, story, and technical craft, with particular appreciation for Suraj Desai’s music and Uday Leela’s cinematography ahead of the film’s November 13 release.
For producer Jayaram Devasamudra, backing a project driven by fresh faces was an intentional, long-term bet. "Every film that finally hits the marquee is born out of the relentless, often unheralded labour of artists and technicians fighting for a genuine platform. Our core intent was to stand behind the ambitions of these newcomers, and having celebrated directors turn up to back our endeavour validates every bit of that effort," says Jayaram.
Director Manoj P Nadalamane acknowledged that peer support brings both momentum and responsibility. "Having seniors whose work we admire arrive to cheer for us is a major morale boost, but we know the final verdict belongs entirely to the audience," Manoj stated. "Our team has put in honest, rigorous work over the past three years. If the trailer strikes a chord, we urge viewers to champion the film and take the conversation forward."
For debut lead actor Rahul Arcot, stepping in front of the camera under the gaze of industry heavyweights marked the culmination of a grueling preparation phase. "Beginning my acting journey with the blessings of prominent directors and the media is deeply humbling," Arcot noted. "This project took over three and a half years to materialise and came with multiple trials along the way, but Manoj and the team never wavered in their conviction. Seeing this dream cross the finish line is immensely gratifying."
Kashimaah revealed that the film came to her at a decisive crossroads in her life. "I was questioning whether I should even stay in cinema when this script arrived and restored my confidence," Kashima confessed. "My character, Khushi, has an extensive emotional arc spanning laughter, heartbreak, and resilience. More importantly, the script deals honestly with the mental, emotional, and physical everyday realities that contemporary women face."
Senior actor Manjunath Hegde, who essays the role of the father, highlighted the debut team's discipline on set, observing that their meticulous approach rivaled veteran crews. Key members of the technical department—including sound engineer Naveen Kumar, composer Suraj Desai, and cinematographer Uday Leela—further broke down how the film's sonic and visual landscape was built to preserve an intimate narrative tone.