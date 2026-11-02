Leading directors rally behind Manoj Nadalamane’s Nee Nange Allava

For debut lead actor Rahul Arcot, stepping in front of the camera under the gaze of industry heavyweights marked the culmination of a grueling preparation phase. "Beginning my acting journey with the blessings of prominent directors and the media is deeply humbling," Arcot noted. "This project took over three and a half years to materialise and came with multiple trials along the way, but Manoj and the team never wavered in their conviction. Seeing this dream cross the finish line is immensely gratifying."