Shaneel Gautham's next, titled Shreeramachandra

Shaneel Gautham, who won over audiences as the dependable Ravi Anna in the breakout hit Su From So, is ready to anchor a narrative of his own. Marking the actor's birthday, the makers of his next venture unveiled the title and first-look poster: Shreeramachandra.
Directed by Chandramohan (Forest) and produced by BK Gangadhar (Pogaru), the project is envisioned as an emotional dramedy rooted in familial dynamics. The narrative balances humour with sentiment, centering on sibling squabbles, emotional friction, and core domestic bonds.
The story was originally conceived by producer Uday K Mehta, following which director Chandramohan and Shaneel Gautham spent nearly six months stationed in Mangaluru to hammer out the full screenplay. Producer BK Gangadhar, who heard several pitches while scouting for his next venture, zeroed in on this script before taking it to the floors with complete pre-production in place.
Udupi-based actor Paripurna Chandrashekar, who has previously worked in other film industries, is making her Kannada debut as the female lead. The ensemble cast features Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale fame Praveen, alongside seasoned comic and character performers Prakash Thuminad and Deepak Rai Panaje.
Notably, Shreeramachandra reunites a significant portion of the Su From So unit, with roughly 80 per cent of its cast and technical crew coming on board for this venture. Chandrasekharan is handling cinematography, while Likhith Prasad Shetty is scoring five songs.
Currently in the final stretch of production, the team aims to wrap up filming over the next twenty days.