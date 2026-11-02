Suni also addressed the technical constraints that came with his mechanical lead. "Designed originally with a universal audience in mind, Jia is fluent in English, requiring dedicated effort to adapt the robot for Kannada dialogues," he explained. Yet, Suni maintained that real performers will remain irreplaceable: "Whatever praise we offer technology, let's not forget that mankind created it. The real friction, spontaneous improvisation, and shared emotion on a film set come from working with people."



Highlighting Jia's capabilities beyond code and calculation, the robot stated, "I might be a robot, but I can act, I can imagine, I can smile, I can get angry, I can get surprised, even I can worry." Jia further outlined the narrative's core dilemmas, asking: "Will India become the happiest country in the world? Who will become India’s happiest person? And can Artificial Intelligence make humans truly happy?"



