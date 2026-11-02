'Whatever praise we offer technology, it is still mankind's creation'

When filmmaker Simple Suni took the floor to discuss Lambodhara 2.0, the conversation focused on the unusual craft of directing Jia, a humanoid robot engineered by Bengaluru-based Machani Robotics. More than relying on visual effects or prosthetics, Jia was made to perform on set in real time.
For Suni, this endeavour required unlearning traditional filmmaking routines. "With actors, you expect rehearsals, makeup delays, and costume fittings. Jia was shot-ready right from the get-go. During close-ups or profile shots, our actors naturally improvise their expressions, which can sometimes create continuity challenges in the edit. But Jia delivers the exact same performance whether it’s take one or take ten. There were times on set where I’d look at the monitor and instinctively say, ‘Jia, look slightly left,’ completely forgetting there are technicians operating the robot."
Suni also addressed the technical constraints that came with his mechanical lead. "Designed originally with a universal audience in mind, Jia is fluent in English, requiring dedicated effort to adapt the robot for Kannada dialogues," he explained. Yet, Suni maintained that real performers will remain irreplaceable: "Whatever praise we offer technology, let's not forget that mankind created it. The real friction, spontaneous improvisation, and shared emotion on a film set come from working with people."
Highlighting Jia's capabilities beyond code and calculation, the robot stated, "I might be a robot, but I can act, I can imagine, I can smile, I can get angry, I can get surprised, even I can worry." Jia further outlined the narrative's core dilemmas, asking: "Will India become the happiest country in the world? Who will become India’s happiest person? And can Artificial Intelligence make humans truly happy?"
Lambodhara 2.0 is framed as a scientific social thriller exploring screen fatigue, hyper-connected loneliness, surveillance, and human fulfilment. The project marks the debut of writer-led Anil Shetty and is the first time Suni has directed another writer's screenplay. Anil Shetty stars alongside Saachi Bindra, Meghana Gaonkar, and Hindi actor Kunal Kapoor, who makes his Sandalwood debut in a crucial role, while an enigmatic character named Krishna remains cloaked in mystery.
Addressing the release shift, Suni said, "We had initially planned for November 20, but we have Ganesh's Brinda Vihara also releasing on the same day. Since they had pushed the release date because of Premada Oorali, we decided to advance the date for Brinda Vihara, and we are now coming on November 13."
Produced by Mass Production with Mahaveer Jain Films, with music by Veer Samarth and cinematography by Santosh Rai Pathaje, Lambodhara 2.0 will release across Bengaluru and select Mumbai screens before rolling out nationwide.