Rangaraj Pandey: Crime Patrol will instil awareness, not fear

Although the show and the format may be new, Rangaraj Pandey is no stranger to crimes and criminals. Boasting almost three decades in journalism, he says he can recall scores of chilling crime stories without thinking much. However, he says he cannot forget his first brush with crime reporting with a honeymoon murder case, when such crime was largely unheard of. "Now you may hear a lot of stories about honeymoon murders. But back when I was a cub reporter in Theni, this was completely unheard of. There was this horrific honeymoon murder I reported in the district. It could be termed a first-of-its-kind crime. The modus operandi and the gravity of the crime were shocking," he recalls. Drawing from decades of his experience as a journalist, he pinpoints envy and jealousy as a root cause of all kinds of crimes. "Be it a crime of passion, or for wealth or land, or Mann, Penn, Ponn as we say in Tamil, it stems from envy and an unjustifiable greed to attain the unattainable. Wanting something and working for it is fine, but the greed to usurp and find shortcuts is where a crime is born."