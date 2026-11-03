Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen to star in Paddy Power

Game of Thrones actor Aidan Gillen, along with Brian Gleeson, Colm Meaney, and Alex Murphy, is set to lead the upcoming film Paddy Power. Matt Lipsey (Ted Lasso) is set to direct the film, with Dale Longmore, John Quinn, and Brian Durnin penning the script.



Paddy Power chronicles the story of a small Dublin bookmaker going on to launch the world's most popular betting companies. The film is based on investigative journalist Aaron Rogan's Punters: How Paddy Power Bet Billions and Changed Gambling Forever. While this is a success story for some, the film also sheds light on how the business ruined thousands of people’s lives.



In addition to Game of Thrones, Aidan's notable television appearances include Peaky Blinders. Some of the notable works in his filmography are Bohemian Rhapsody, The Dark Knight Rises, and the Maze Runner films. The film, described as an "inherently Irish origin story," is produced by Playhouse Studios.