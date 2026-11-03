Maika Monroe's Victorian Psycho gets India release date

Longlegs actor Maika Monroe's upcoming film Victorian Psycho will debut in Indian theatres on November 20. The horror thriller directed by Zachary Wigon also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Ruth Wilson, Jacobi Jupe, and Jason Isaacs. The Indian release date has been scheduled a week after the film's US release.
Virginia Feito has written the film based on her 2025 novel of the same name. The film follows Winifred Notty (Monroe), an eccentric governess whose arrival at a remote gothic manor sets off certain strange events. These incidents make those in the manor suspicious of her as they begin doubting whether she is really who she claims to be.
Monroe was last seen in Reminders of Him, which is based on the eponymous Colleen Hoover novel. With her Place to Be awaiting release, she will also be seen in Vegas: A Love Story and They Follow, the sequel to her 2014 psychological horror It Follows.
Victorian Psycho is director Wigon's third film after The Heart Machine (2014) and Sanctuary (2022). This film is Wigon's maiden collaboration with Monroe.