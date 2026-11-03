Simon Pegg to star in My Phone Died

Simon Pegg, along with Mark Duplass and Haley Joel Osment are to star in the upcoming dark comedy My Phone Died, directed by the duo of Hannah Leder and Alexandra Kotcheff. In addition to writing and directing, the two will act in the film too.
The film that has Pegg playing a Hollywood agent features a phone apocalypse after smart phones across the world begin to explode. Fortunately there are few lucky survivors like the agent, an Amish woman, an agoraphobic, and her stoner mother.
My Phone Died is expected to enter production in mid 2027. While Pegg plays Hollywood agent Gus, Duplass is one of his self-obsessed clients, and Osment is a social media influencer who is recovering from alcohol.
Known for playing Benji Dunn in the Mission: Impossible films, Pegg's credits include Hot Fuzz, Star Trek, and The World's End. His Only What We Carry, which also starred Sofia Boutella and Quentin Tarantino, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.