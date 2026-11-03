Simon Pegg to star in My Phone Died

My Phone Died is expected to enter production in mid 2027. While Pegg plays Hollywood agent Gus, Duplass is one of his self-obsessed clients, and Osment is a social media influencer who is recovering from alcohol.



Known for playing Benji Dunn in the Mission: Impossible films, Pegg's credits include Hot Fuzz, Star Trek, and The World's End. His Only What We Carry, which also starred Sofia Boutella and Quentin Tarantino, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.