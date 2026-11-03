Pyre director Vinod Kapri: It’s very difficult to get an indie film out on OTT

Vinod says that his only objective was to find a confident old man and an old woman, leaving the performance polishing to his acting coach. He found the male lead in his father’s cousin Padam Singh Kapri. “It was July 8, 2022, my dad’s 80th birthday and I had invited all his distant brothers and cousins for a celebration,” remembers Vinod. “This uncle of mine, who is now a retired army hawaldar, got drunk and summoned me. ‘I heard you are looking for an actor for your film?’ he said. ‘Why don’t you audition me?’ I asked if he even knew how a camera works. ‘Just tell me what to do,’ he said. I gave him a scene where he had to imagine his wife had died and he is calling out to the villagers for help. When he was done, everybody at the party clapped. I had found my actor.”