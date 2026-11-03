Kareena Kapoor confirms reunion with Shah Rukh Khan on King

Kareena Kapoor, in her post wishing Shah Rukh Khan for his birthday, confirmed her appearance in the latter's King. This will mark their reunion after Ra.One (2011).
"Happy Birthday King. The forever Ruler of the kingdom. Let's dance together... Can't wait 24-12-26," wrote Kareena Kapoor in her post for the actor. She also shared a photo, which features a silhouette of the pair dancing together. King's producer and Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri Khan, replied to the post emphatically by writing, "It’s going to be insane."
Previously, Shah Rukh and Kareena have starred together in films like Asoka (2001), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and Ra.One (2011). Kareena also made cameo appearances in Shah Rukh Khan-starrers like Don (2006) and Billu (2009).
King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously directed Shah Rukh on Pathaan (2023). The cast of the film also includes Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Sujoy Ghosh has written the story, and has also written the screenplay along with Siddharth, uresh Nair and Sagar Pandya. Abbas Tyrewala has written the dialogues for King.
Siddharth's wife Mamta, is producing the film under the Marflix Pictures banner, alongside Shah Rukh and Gauri's Red Chillies Entertainment banner.