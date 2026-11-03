Aditya joins Sharan-Diganth starrer Bom Bhai

Aditya, known for his imposing screen presence and intense portrayals in films like Deadly Soma, has steadily diversified his career across varied genres. His inclusion in Bom Bhai introduces the actor in an interesting genre. Rather than his familiar action-heavy avatars, it will be interesting to see how he fits into the lighthearted mood of a humour-laden family drama set against a vintage backdrop. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Sharan and Diganth, who are joined on screen by Nishvika Naidu. Sharan, who took his time after Choo Mantar before locking this script, has teamed up with Shashidhar and producers Balaji Pothraj and NM Kantharaj for this period project.