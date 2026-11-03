Aditya joins Sharan-Diganth starrer Bom Bhai

Director Shashidhar’s upcoming directorial, which brings together Sharan and Diganth for the first time, has completed over 50 per cent of its shoot. Billed as a gangster comedy, this full-fledged retro family entertainer has seen a major development now. Actor Aditya has officially joined the cast and reported to the sets, kicking off his portions for the ongoing schedule.
Aditya, known for his imposing screen presence and intense portrayals in films like Deadly Soma, has steadily diversified his career across varied genres. His inclusion in Bom Bhai introduces the actor in an interesting genre. Rather than his familiar action-heavy avatars, it will be interesting to see how he fits into the lighthearted mood of a humour-laden family drama set against a vintage backdrop. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Sharan and Diganth, who are joined on screen by Nishvika Naidu. Sharan, who took his time after Choo Mantar before locking this script, has teamed up with Shashidhar and producers Balaji Pothraj and NM Kantharaj for this period project.
The team has been filming across specially designed vintage sets, with cinematographer Deepak capturing the authentic 1980s look. Having wrapped half the production in brisk schedules, the unit is now progressing rapidly with Aditya joining the team on set. By pairing Sharan’s comic timing and Diganth’s breezy charm with Aditya’s seasoned intensity, Bom Bhai is turning out to be an interesting multi-starrer.